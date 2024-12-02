Video platform c0ban rewards users crypto to watch ads

The platform was developed by the LastRoots corporation – known for its cryptocurrency exchange –and publishes short video ads, already with over 50,000 active users and 5 million transactions per month. c0ban aims to pay users with c0ban coins (RYO) for watching advertisement videos posted on c0ban’s web application, which is similar to websites that offer reward points to their users.

To get rewards, a user needs to sign in to the c0ban.tv web application, and watch the videos that appear on the screen. The issues that the video advertising market confronts with are the following: users tend to skip video ads, they do not watch them in full, or the current ads are not cost effective. c0ban’s application and platform can solve these problems by paying users to watch videos.

As there are stores in Japan that accept RYO, users can watch a few videos, get paid with c0ban cryptos and buy lunch with those coins. Although the number of such stores is quite small, LastRoots is actively working to expand.