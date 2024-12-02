Viber teams up with TransferTo network to offer Viber Out credit

Viber said that by joining the TransferTo Network, it can introduce new avenues for Viber Out credit to be purchased globally from retail outlets, and through mobile operators and payment services.

While Viber voice calls are free between Viber users, Viber also offers a solution called Viber Out, which allows Viber users to call any phone number at low rates, even if the destination number does not have the Viber app (for example, a landline phone). Viber Out users typically purchase credit via the Viber app or website.