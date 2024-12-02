Viableware launches enhanced mobile payment technology

The enhanced RAIL device is engineered to accept chip-based payment card from the table and integrate with restaurant POS systems from MICROS, NCR Aloha, Squirrel and Dinerware.

EMV chip credit cards are embedded with a microchip and require a PIN and a signature to complete the transaction process. The EMV-enabled RAIL device is set to communicate with the chip inside the customer’s smart card to determine whether or not the card is authentic.

The RAIL is a handheld device that allows guests to self-swipe credit, debit or smart cards, auto-calculate the tip, split the bill in a number of ways, pay-by-item, and receive email receipts.

Dickie Brennan restaurants in New Orleans, including The Palace Café and Tableau, are among those to introduce the RAIL payment devices to their guests.

Sonny’s BBQ, a barbeque restaurant company, is piloting the enhanced RAIL payment device in select restaurants.

In October 2013, Viableware unveiled that PayPal payments were to be accepted on the RAIL payment platform, a mobile payment device that enables full-service restaurants to accept various forms of payment at the table.