Vesta Central receives USD 15 mln to improve ecommerce data quality

A product data sharing platform originally developed for timber and building materials, Vesta Central is now being implemented in industries such as FMCG, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, thus it focuses on automating the moving of products of a traditional bricks-and-mortar store online.

Global standards body GS1 and international marketplaces are recommending the adoption of one consistent data standard, in order to decrease costs and delays that result from poor quality data, such as inconsistencies between the descriptions of an item in its physical and digital offerings.

GS1 and Vesta Central have partnered for a collaboration around the use of GS1’s national product catalogue to streamline the sharing of correct product data between suppliers and trading partners.