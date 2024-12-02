Verteda integrates Qjacker App to support mobile payments in the UK

Qjacker app is a mobile application that allows customers pay for food and beverages using only their mobile number. UK mobile subscribers can purchase real-world goods by storing their mobile phone number in the app and charging all purchases to their pre or post-paid mobile account. Verteda will integrate InfoGenesis POS solution within the app to assist operational processes.

Boku is a direct carrier billing mobile payments company that is based in the US with offices in Europe, Latin America, and Asia and which integrates with mobile operators all over the world.