VersaPay signs Ideal Supply as distribution client for e-invoicing

With VersaPay ARC, Ideal Supplys customers will have access to their invoices and supporting documents 24/7, 365 days a year, through a secure customer portal. The customers will experience a consistent Ideal Supply branded environment that is intuitive, easy-to-use and PCI Level 1 secure.

Ideal Supply is a Canada-based electric supply distributor, offering an inventory of wholesale industrial, safety and electrical supplies, generators, new energy, automation and data comm services.

VersaPay is a fintech providing cloud-based invoice-to-cash solutions including electronic invoice presentment and payment, automated accounts receivable, cash application and collections management. VersaPay ARC provides accounts receivable and collections management with a customer self-service environment to view invoices online, collaborate on inquiries and disputes, and facilitate secure online payments