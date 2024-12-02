VersaPay debuts new mobile app for receivable platform ARC

According to VersaPay, the app enhances users’ experience of the ARC platform on smartphones and tablets. End customers may now view invoices, payments and credits, set up their wallet, and pay invoices from their mobile device.

VersaPay also stated that the VersaPayARC will provide a customer self-service environment to view invoices online, collaborate on inquiries and disputes, and facilitate online payments (EFT/ACH and credit card). Businesses gain access to a suite of tools that enable cash application and real-time insight into accounts receivable.

The launch of the mobile app comes just a few months after VersaPay formed a partnership with First Data to offer global payment processing.