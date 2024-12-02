Verosa integrates with USAePay for payments solutions

The software payment terminal allows merchants to pay QuickBooks invoices, statement charges and sales receipts using their USAePay credit card or ACH/eCheck accounts. Users can manage multiple merchant accounts with various QuickBooks company files, store multiple cards or accounts per QuickBooks customer and jobs, process multiple periodic credit card and eCheck transactions at the same time, post back to QuickBooks instantly, and more.

Verosa is an integration and software solutions provider based in US. For more than 20 years, the company has provided merchant processing software integrations, affiliate marketing platforms, gateway integrations and reseller solutions to its clients.

USAePay is a US-based company that assists merchants with payment processing solutions to fit their needs. USAePay’s payment gateway supports most of the major platforms in the credit card industry.