Verizon unveils investment in HCE startup SimplyTapp

Other investors in the round, which was completed in November 2014, included Lightspeed Venture Partners and Blue Sky Capital.

SimplyTapp is a developer of cloud-based mobile payment technology. Founded in 2011, SimplyTapp creates open platforms that enable developers to leverage mobile devices for tap-payments and other real-world transactions. The companys platform leverages host card emulation (HCE) in conjunction with near field communications.

In recent news, SimplyTapp, PromptNow and TIS have created the Asian Payments Cloud initiative to bring a cloud-based payments solution to the banking and financial services community in the APAC region.