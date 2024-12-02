Verizon Digital Media Services introduces ecommerce solution

This ecommerce solution includes a selection of Verizon Digital Media Services products delivering acceleration, security, edge intelligence and device detection. At the core of the solution is Verizon Transact, a global PCI-certified acceleration network dedicated to ecommerce customers and partitioned from the global internet, insulating it from the congestion and security issues that often afflict the web.

Leveraging the capabilities of the Verizon EdgeCast delivery network, the ecommerce solution enables retailers to accelerate transactions, deliver streaming video, target content based on shoppers’ geography and redirect mobile users to mobile website versions.

Verizon Communications is a global provider of broadband and other wireless and wireline communications services to consumer, business, government and wholesale customers.