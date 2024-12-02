Verimatrix acquires Akamais services to add TV Everywhere capabilities

Adding TV Everywhere (TVE) type service capabilities to the Verimatrix aims to reduce friction within the content distribution workflow, and ultimately support new ways to increase the value of the content chain on a global level.

AIS enables content providers and video service operators to bring authenticated TVE services to market, by providing a common framework for implementing and scaling proprietary provider-operator relationships. Verimatrix will offer the rebranded authentication services as an integrated component of the Verimatrix Content Authority System (VCAS) and Viewthority, the newly launched connected content distribution platform, as well as a standalone solution in order to best match content providers needs.

Verimatrix now has access to the existing global operator integrations for AIS, which features identity standards support for new integrations, such as SAML and OAUTH. The solution features flexible fraud protections to meet contractual obligations, prevent credential sharing, and mitigate password sharing, plus self-service configuration tools for operators for a custom subscriber experience.