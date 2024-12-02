VerifyValid launches mobile checkbook app

VerifyValid’s mobile checkbook app enhances the process of sending and receiving cheque payments by enabling businesses and consumers to write, approve, sign, receive and deposit cheques from their iPhone or other iOS device. Because the mobile checkbook app operates on an open network, individuals and businesses can send eChecks to anyone with a valid email address, whether they are a VerifyValid user or not. However, for new customers VerifyValid is offering a free starter checkbook to display eChecks as a viable mobile payment method.

In July 2013, Deluxe, a provider of services for small businesses and financial institutions, has entered into a strategic alliance with VerifyValid.