VeriFone to expand mobile taxi & media solutions to Turkey and Mexico

With this deployment, VeriFone is set to provide more than 20,000 additional taxis with in-taxi mobile payments, mobile hailing and booking, and interactive multimedia content during passenger rides.



In Turkey, Istanbul’s 18,000 licensed taxis will use VeriFone’s suite of taxi payment services, including Way2ride—VeriFone’s mobile taxi app—and VeriFone’s driver-facing tablets and passenger facing payment terminals that can engage consumers with content through VeriFone’s multimedia network. VeriFone expects the two-year deployment of the solutions to begin in late 2015.

In association with Mexicar, VeriFone’s taxi and media services will also be available to more than 3,000 taxis operating in Mexico’s Mayan Riviera through VeriFone’s partnership with a financial institution in Mexico. Mexicar has been selected by the Mayan Riviera’s taxi drivers’ unions to supply member taxis with payment, advertising and media solutions, which Mexicar has agreed to obtain exclusively from VeriFone.

In recent news, VeriFone Systems has unveiled that taxi passengers in Philadelphia are able to use Way2ride, VeriFone’s sound-based mobile app for proximity payments, to pay for taxi rides with a tap of their smartphones.