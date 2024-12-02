Verifone to boost mobile payments in Japan

According to Verifone, the partnership will bring together the technology portfolio and geographic expertise of the two companies to enable financial institutions, retailers and various industry verticals to benefit from their new payment solutions.

Vesca claims that they will offer the Verifone Engage V200c countertop and P400 PIN pad to provide increased speed and security and an interactive user interface. These devices meet Japans EMV requirements and enable merchants to personalize the customer shopping experience with targeted offers and loyalty programs for additional revenue streams at the point of sale.