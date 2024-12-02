VeriFone, Teasy Mobile in Nigerian mobile money launch

Teasy will work with local industry players to roll out VeriFone contactless POS devices, while VeriFone will integrate the mobile wallet, banking, and telecommunication provider networks with the POS terminals.

VeriFone Mobile Money is a joint venture between VeriFone and Mobilis Networks, a provider of cloud-based SaaS (Software as a Service) services for mobile banking, billing and payments.

The technology used will be a combination of biometrics and NFC on mobile devices and cards.