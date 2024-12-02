Verifone, Samsung collaborate for Android-based mPOS solution

The initial offering, which will be introduced later in 2015, will create an mPOS system featuring ruggedized Samsung Galaxy Tab Active tablet; enhanced security with Verifone’s point-to-point encryption of payment data, coupled with Samsung’s Knox mobile device security (available with a separate licensing fee); ease of use with multiple connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB connectivity; payment acceptance of all types, including EMV, NFC, beacons and traditional magnetic stripe; commerce enablement functionalities provided by Verifone’s Commerce Enablement platform, enabling retailers to deliver value-added services, targeted marketing and advertising content from anywhere inside or outside the store.

In recent news, Shift4 Corporation, a payments industry provider, has teamed up with Ingenico and Verifone to provide EMV-capable devices.

