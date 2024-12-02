Verifone, Paysafe sign agreement

The deployment will be made with Carbon and Engage devices to its network of quick service restaurants (QSRs) and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the US.

It is estimated that there are more than 240 thousand QSRs and 5.5 million small businesses in the US. With Verifone Connect, merchants can start, run and grow their businesses with secure and adaptable, end-to-end solutions that not only enable the acceptance of payments but allow businesses to increase consumer engagement and drive efficiency. Paired with any of Verifone’s Carbon or Engage devices, Connect empowers merchants to better manage their businesses with next-generation software and services. Key features include payment services, estate management, business solutions with merchant and consumer-facing apps, and new device purchasing.

Research suggests that there is increasing demand by SMBs for semi-integrated, cloud-based POS systems versus traditional standalone terminals that just accept payment. In today’s payment and commerce ecosystem, acquirers, processors, ISOs and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) are all competing to provide merchants of all sizes with smarter payment technology and solutions that are easy to install and support, EMV-certified, and secure. In all, it is essential to keep up with the future of retail with POS innovations and the variety of payment technologies and supporting services merchants require.

For Paysafe, the partnership supports its ongoing investment strategy in North America where it has identified significant growth opportunities. The news follows Paysafe’s acquisition last year of Merchants’ Choice Payment Solutions (“MCPS”), a payment processor based in Texas which has a significant footprint in the US with a large network of merchant customers and ISO partners.

