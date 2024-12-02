Verifone partners ATIO deliver mPOS solution to petroleum retailers in Mexico

Mexico is the sixth largest consumer of motor gasoline and diesel with more than 11,000 filling stations across the country, and its energy market deregulation allows foreign companies to import, own assets, and sell other fuel brands.

The agreement combines ATIO Control Gas POS and Verifone Commander Site Controller to provide a certified solution for at-the-pump and in-store payment acceptance, fuelling operations, and back office control.

Using the capabilities of the Verifone e355, a flexible mobile payment device that is agnostic to smartphone and tablet form factors and supports all major OS options including Android, iOS and Windows, merchants can accept payment from anywhere in their gas station and store. Consumers will experience the convenience of paying for fuel and merchandise with debit or credit cards, as well as barcodes on cards and coupons.