Verifone, MTN to deliver retail payment device to MTN Mobile Money customers

The solution will enable customers to pay for goods and services using their mobile phone and MTN Mobile Money wallet, while merchants will be provided with payment terminal solutions from Verifone.

Verifone Mobile Money is a joint venture between Verifone Systems and Mobilis Networks to provide mobile money solutions designed to meet the needs of mobile operators for telco-based money transfer and payment services in emerging markets.

VeriFone Mobile Money provides a mobile money solution for mobile money providers in emerging markets. In addition to mobile money transfer services, VeriFone Mobile Money delivers mobile money payment acceptance at the point-of-sale (POS) via VeriFones range of secure biometric and contactless payment acceptance devices.