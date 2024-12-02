VeriFone mobile payment solutions are Visa Ready

The program is designed to ensure that devices, software and solutions used to initiate or accept Visa payments are compatible with Visas requirements.

The Visa Ready VeriFone PAYware Mobile e105 allows merchants to extend the point-of-sale to environments with an EMV-enabled platform for smartphones and tablets.

PAYware Mobile solutions from VeriFone are mPOS devices that enable retailers and merchants to extend the POS to new environments. PAYware Mobile devices feature Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliant mPOS adapters that transform smartphones and tablets into secure devices that can accept contactless, chip & PIN and traditional mag-stripe card payments. Some devices also accept NFC payments and feature barcode scanning for additional functionality such as remote inventory management, checkout and access to product information.

In recent news, Nigerian mobile payment service provider Teasy International Company has partnered with VeriFone Mobile Money to provide a range of mobile money services for the local market.