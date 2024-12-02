Verifone launches connected payment devices Verifone Engage

Verifone Engage is a Linux-based product line, encompassing a range of payment solutions for merchants, acquirers, and service providers. Additionally, enterprise and third-party apps from the Verifone App Marketplace will offer customization and personalization options for merchants.

Verifone Engage features include: multiple form factors for merchants that make a variety of customer interactions possible, store and display rich media for upsell, cross-well and advertising opportunities, push out coupons and offers on-the-spot and reward frequent shoppers with loyalty and points programs.

Furthermore, the new solution protects sensitive information with encryption and tokenization and meets the latest PCI requirements (PCI 4.X approved).

It is also built-in standard for faster EMV adoption to combat fraud without additional regulatory certifications and supports full spectrum of payment functions including: mag-stripe, EMV, and NFC/contactless as well as support for BLE connectivity

Piloting in the fourth quarter of 2015, global product availability will be on a rolling basis throughout 2016 and 2017.