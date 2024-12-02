VeriFone, Ingenico and Equinox support ACI Worldwides P2PE solutions

P2PE is an emerging encryption technique in the payments industry that protects cardholder data in transitas it is transmitted from a merchants store to its acquiring bank. Data breaches not only result in data loss, but significant and lengthy damage in terms of both brand and customer confidence.

VeriFone, Ingenico and Equinox are among the industrys payment device vendors that support ACI P2PE. They provide electronic payment solutions that enable banks and merchants to manage their diverse payment activities across all sales channels,from in-store to online to mobile.

ACI Worldwide provides electronic payments and banking services for almost 2,600 financial institutions, retailers and processors around the world.

In recent news, Allied Payment Network, US-based start-up focused on online payment software, has entered a partnership with ACI Worldwide, a US-based provider of payment systems, to provide same-day bill payment capabilities through Allied’s mobile photo bill pay solution, Picture Pay.