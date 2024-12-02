Verifone, Ezetap partner to boost digital payment solutions for merchants

The collaboration will bring together Verifone’s payment solutions and services, and Ezetap’s software and payment processing, to deliver enhanced checkout experiences for merchants and their customers in any sector.

The partnership will make it convenient for businesses in India to leverage the secure range of Verifone payment solutions including the PCI 5.x-certified Engage solutions and Carbon family of integrated point-of-sale systems, in addition to all mobile point-of-sale solutions.

Together, the companies will work together to develop solutions that incorporate a variety of applications such as accounting, payroll, real-time inventory management, and loyalty.