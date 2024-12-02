VeriFone expands Way2ride mobile app to Philadelphia taxis

Way2ride enhances the taxi experience for passengers in Philadelphia by enabling them to tap and pay for cab fares in 1,400 of the 1,600 taxi cabs currently operating in the city.

Passengers can download the Way2ride app to their iOS or Android smartphones online from the App Store, Google Play or way2ride.com, and pre-load payment information and preferred tip amounts. Digital receipts are emailed after the payment to the passenger and stored in the app and online portal.

After the Philadelphia launch, VeriFone is set to continue expanding Way2ride acceptance throughout its network of approximately 70,000 payment-enabled taxis worldwide.

In recent news, VeriFone Systems and iPayment, a credit and debit card payment processing services provider, have teamed up to deploy a tablet point of sale solution for small merchants.