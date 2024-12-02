VeriFone enters mobile money deal with Airtel Africa

VeriFone Mobile Moneys Tap n Pay applications enable customers to pay, buy, bank, bill and remit money with their mobile phone at the point of sale.

Using their Airtel Money Wallet with VeriFones contactless / NFC point of sale terminals, customers will have be enabled to make multiple payment transactions using Tap n Pay.

VeriFone Mobile Money has signed a group master agreement for the delivery of its merchant enablement solutions to Airtel Africa part of the Bharti Airtel Group of companies with operations in 20 countries across Asia and Africa. VeriFone Mobile Money will implement a suite of Retail Enablement applications integrated to VeriFones range of payment devices across the group, enabling the deployment of Mobile POS (mPOS), POS and Biometrics for International Remittance to Airtel Money customers.

VeriFones payment devices accommodate a range of card payment options including NFC, mobile wallets, EMV, and contactless payments.