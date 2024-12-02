Verifone, Bluefin partner to ensure payment security with PCI-Validated P2PE

Verifone provides software solutions for card acceptance, mobile payments, security and encryption, POS integration, value-added and prepaid services, issuing and acquiring, estate management, petroleum and convenience, and device-driven technologies as well as development tools. The company’s devices and systems process various payments, including signature- and PIN-based debit cards, credit cards, contactless or radio frequency identification cards, smart cards, prepaid gift and other stored-value cards, electronic bill payment, check authorization and conversion, signature capture and electronic benefits transfers, and EBT.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a provider of PCI-validated P2PE integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call centre and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization.

Bluefin will offer its PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) security solution to merchants using either Verifone’s POINT or Retail Transaction Switch (RTS) solutions. Through this partnership, merchants can reduce not only the cost and effort they incur when trying to comply with PCI PA DSS requirements, but also mitigate the risk associated with face-to-face payments.

The Verifone Validated P2PE solution, which can now be viewed on the PCI P2PE Solution website, is an additional offering within Verifone’s payment security product line. This Validated P2PE solution will be available to meet the needs of merchants of all sizes and offers multiple configurations and processing options.

The combination of Verifone’s payment devices and solutions, and Bluefin’s decryption and operational capabilities result in an enterprise-class solution that secures credit and debit card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry device. This prevents clear-text cardholder data from being available within the device, or in the merchant’s system where exposure to malware is possible. Data decryption always occurs offsite in a Bluefin hardware security module (HSM).