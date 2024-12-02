Verifone, Bank Audi to offer POS payments to Lebanese retailers

Verifone’s commerce-enabled devices will support the uptake of new POS-based services in Lebanon including e-loyalty and targeted promotions for a more customized shopping experience.

Verifone VX520 and VX680 devices will enable contactless with NFC (Near-Field Communication) acceptance and value-added applications that help to increase consumer loyalty and repeat business hence, supporting Bank Audi’s merchant services in both countertop and mobile retail sales environments.

Verifone’s local representatives and team of technical experts, based at its regional headquarters in Turkey, will support this deployment which is expected to begin in the second part of 2016.

According to Verifone data, they have approximately 29 million devices and terminals deployed worldwide and clients and partners in more than 150 countries.

Bank Audi offers universal financial products and services including corporate, commercial, individual and retail, and private banking services, in addition to investment banking and online brokerage services. As at end of March 2016, Bank Audi’s consolidated assets reached USD 41 billion, principally driven by private customers’ deposits of USD 34.2 billion, with shareholders’ equity reaching USD 3.4 billion.