Verifone assists Pennies to unlock GBP 1 million for charities

The Pennies application works by allowing consumers to donate small sums to charity - always under GBP1 - by ‘rounding up’ or ‘topping up’ when paying by card in-store and online. Retailers using Verifone’s devices and managed payment service can enable donations as a seamless part of the payment process. Participating retail partners include ASK Italian, Zizzi, Notcutts, and Evans Cycles.

Approximately 37,000 donations are made each week via Verifone’s merchants, with an average donation value of 23.5p. To date, over 4,400,000 micro-donations have been made across the partnership totalling more than GBP 1 million. These funds have supported more than 20 charities so far including Cancer Research UK, Together for Short Lives, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, and Cyclists Fighting Cancer.

Pennies is a digital upgrade of the traditional charity box, designed to fit with our increasingly cashless lifestyles.