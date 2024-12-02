Verifone announces mobile point-of-sale solution e265

Verifone e265, which is expected to be available in early 2016, enables independent and micro merchants to accept all major payment types and integrate with smart devices for value-added commerce functionalities.

Verifone e265 is a compact mPOS terminal that can be paired with any smartphone or tablet. It enables merchants to bring globally certified card payment acceptance including EMV, contactless/NFC, mobile wallet and traditional magnetic stripe directly to consumers in any merchant environment - helping to bridge the gap in markets that are still converting from cash to cards.

Merchants will have the ability to connect their online and offline sales channels by integrating Verifone e265 with any type of smart tablet. Tablet integration enables merchants to access ecommerce apps available to deliver digital coupons, loyalty and rewards during check out. In addition, merchants can integrate with a variety of business apps such as those used for tracking clients and inventory.

Key features of the Verifone e265:

• Meets latest PCI requirements - PCI PTS 4.0 approved

• Supports all device form factors and compatible with Windows, Android, and iOS

• Features durable design outfitted with scratch and impact-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass display lens

• Certified globally for EMV, contactless/NFC, security and country specific approvals, and accepts all major payment types

• Connects via Bluetooth (wireless) and micro-USB for charging and OS updates (wired)

• Features replaceable, high-capacity lithium ion battery that extends usage and minimizes business interruptions

• Supports Verifone’s library of embedded applications for speed to market

In September 2015, Verifone has partnered Aava Mobile to offer the e355 to retailers that also require barcode scanning, customized screens, Wi-Fi connectivity and other functionalities typically needed in enterprise retail environments.