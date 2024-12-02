Verifone and Youtap to roll out MTN Tap&Pay in Rwanda

The partnership will enable one million subscribers of the mobile network operator to make in-store payments at thousands of retail outlets within six months using their NFC mobile phones through MTN Tap&Pay. The first NFC mobile money payment solution implemented in the East African country is being tested with Nakumatt, an African retailer, and will be rolled out to 100 merchants in its first deployment phase.

An additional 3,600 merchants are expected to support MTN Tap&Pay by the end of March 2017. MTN is hopeful this new payment solution will contribute to the growth of mobile retail payments in Rwanda, where cash is still predominant.

MTN Mobile Money now has more than 1 million active users making more than 7 million transactions per month, with a monthly transactions value of Rwf 70bn (USD 86.37mln), according to the carrier.