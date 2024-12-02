Verifone, Aava Mobile team up for Intel-based mPOS solution

The solution is based on Verifone’s device and operating system (OS)-agnostic mPOS terminal integrated with Aava Mobile’s rugged handheld tablet PC, which is powered by the Intel Atom processor.

The Verifone e355 mPOS terminal is agnostic to smartphone and tablet form factors and supports all major OS options, including Android, iOS and Windows.

Multi-lane retailers have substantially invested in Windows-based back-end systems to support workflows across their entire enterprise. The Inari5 from Aava Mobile is powered by the Intel Atom quadcore processor and is the smallest mobile device that can run Microsoft Windows Embedded 8.1 and Windows 10.

In July 2015, Transaction Network Services (TNS) and Verifone have teamed up to provide merchants with point-to-point encryption (P2PE) technology deployment.