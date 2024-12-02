Verified launches to authenticate products and people

Verified is a guarantee that the product one wants to buy is not a counterfeit and its owner is verified. As a Digital Asset ID, Verified is based on cryptography, blockchain and smart contracts.

Verified can be used in three easy steps. After opening an account, the user can buy a batch of digital asset IDs, and then add their assets to the app. A picture of the item, receipt and serial number can be created, along with description, value and date of purchase.

The product can be used to authenticate expensive electronic products as well as precious family heirlooms. A scan of the QR code reveals the entire past sales history of the product and its authentication credentials.

A kickstarter campaign is already in the running for Verified, funds generated will reportedly go towards completing the software program and to fund the process of creating the actual QR labels.