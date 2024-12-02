Verifi, Lean Industries partner for cardholder disputes solution

As per the agreement, Lean Industries will develop an automated interface that will access the Verifi cardholder dispute resolution network (CDRN) for card issuers from within their AdjustmentHub application.

AdjustmentHub will obtain merchant information from Verifi and submit disputed payment records to the CDRN service from issuers using both solutions. Merchant responses to these resolution requests submitted through CDRN back to the issuer will automatically update dispute case information in AdjustmentHub and prompt users to proceed with each case accordingly.

Lean Industries develops and delivers software solutions designed to improve the quality of managing disputes, exceptions and adjustments for electronic payment transactions.

Verifi is a provider of global electronic payment and risk management solutions for card-not-present (CNP) merchants.