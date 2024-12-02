Veridu survey finds people want to save money in Sharing Economy

Just 6 out of 10 (59.56%) of the respondents did so to help the environment. The survey also revealed that to more than 7 out of 10 (72.51%), the reputation of the Sharing Economy platform is very important or somewhat important.

The Sharing Economy Consumer Insights Survey from Veridu and The People Who Share reveals that having a unique or new experience or even building new relationships turn out to be the least mentioned reasons for embracing the Sharing Economy.

“Although the Sharing Economy helps us all protect the Earth’s resources, it turns out that the main driver for sharing something is money. The positive influence on the environment could — and maybe should — be much more clear to everyone,” says Rasmus Groth, founder of Veridu.com.

Veridu.com is a startup that has developed a way to determine the identity of anyone online. This can be of use when people want to know the true identity of the person at the other end of an online transaction.