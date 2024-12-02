Veras Retail acquires JDA point-of-sale solutions

The newly acquired JDA solutions will form the foundation for a new suite of applications from Veras. CheckOut, Stock, Extend, and Control will be an enterprise-connected suite of tools for processing point-of-sale transactions (including mobile POS functionality on iOS devices), validating returns, managing cross-channel orders, and tracking inventory.

Veras Reach will provide retail-focused CRM functionalities including loyalty and targeted marketing based on omnichannel customer purchase history. JDA Win/DSS continues to be supported, but will not be rebranded or offered to new customers. These products are available from and supported by Veras, assuring uninterrupted service and business continuity for JDA customers.

JDA continues advancing its store operations solutions in the areas of workforce management, category management, intelligent store logistics and back office operations.