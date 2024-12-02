Veracity acquires Vanco Services, rebrands as Vanco Payment Solutions

The two organizations now serve a combined total of more than 38,000 clients nationwide and process more than USD 11 billion in electronic payments. They also collectively support over 200 client partners that include financial institutions, affinity and trade associations, professional services and independent software vendors or developers.

Veracity Payment Solutions is a merchant acquirer and provider of payment transaction processing services, related software applications and other value-added products to primarily small and medium-sized merchants.

US-based Vanco Services is a financial technology company that offers several proprietary web-based electronic payment solutions. Vanco processes both credit card and ACH transactions on its payment platform. The platform not only supports Vancos own proprietary suite of online, mobile, in-person and batch payment solutions, it also provides the back-office credit card, debit card and ACH processing for more than 60 different software companies via web services integrations. In addition, Vanco systems enable the electronic transfer and posting of consumer bill payments initiated anywhere on the nations highly fragmented network of online banking websites - payments that would otherwise be sent by check and require manual intervention.