Vend joins forces with mobile payments company iZettle

The cloud-based system adds a portable card reader to the Vend Register iPad App, turning Apple’s iPads into mobile cash registers. As an integrated payment solution it adds security to the sales totals customers are paying. Retailers are now able to liberate the sales process from behind the counter and make sales at any event, pop-up, trade fair or anywhere there is internet or data access.

Vend software is used in over 15,000 stores worldwide and works on any computer or device with a web browser. It has an ‘app style’ screen and provides customer management, inventory management and business reporting. iZettle’s card reader integrates to the Vend Register iPad App, using the product and pricing information already programmed into Vend’s point-of-sale platform, avoiding the need to manually key in prices on a cash register or credit card terminal. It does not require a phone line. This payments solution is available in the UK, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Mexico and Brazil.

Started in 2011, iZettle provides hardware and software that can be used by small merchants to turn smartphones and tablets into mobile credit-card terminals. iZettle’s services are compliant with EMV (Europay, MasterCard and VISA) standards as well as with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS).

In November 2014, iZettle launched its mobile payments service to the Netherlands market.