Velcro Pay launches e-payments solution

The Velcro Pay Gateway currently connects a significant number of online shopping cart systems, thus making the ability for ecommerce small business owners to process electronic payments, virtual-strategy.com reports.

Merchant’s client data is stored in a Level 1 PCI Certified data facility which allows the merchant to initiate transactions remotely without having to access card information directly. The gateway allows merchants the ability to process without transmitting payment information through their web application reducing the risk of client data being breached.

The Velcro Pay Payment Gateway will allow the merchant to conduct recurring billing, process transactions directly within QuickBooks as well as send online invoices that can be set to receive full or partial payments. The gateway is integrated with processing partners around the globe to accept payments for a businesses global clientele. The gateway also has additional fraud protection tools to allow merchants to set specific parameter to accept or reject transactions.

Velcro Pay brings its services to the credit card processing industry by shopping the rates and services with multiple providers on behalf of small business owners to ensure the small business owner is matched with the correct processor for their specific business type. Velcro Pay acts as a protective shield for small business owners who might not understand the nuances of merchant services.