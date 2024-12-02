VegaWallet launches mobile payment app with POS

The company aims to make inroads into mainstream consumer markets with its mobile payment platform, which will make real-world applications for crypto payments available to businesses and consumers.

The cryptocurrency wallet which will enable customers to pay businesses in cryptocurrency (and cash and credit), as well as to sell crypto funds to consumers. The platform will act as a bridge between consumers who want to pay in crypto and merchants that do not have the facility to accept such payments yet.

In addition, VegaPay app instantly transfers the authorised amount to its built-in currency exchange, then sends the corresponding fiat funds to modern payment terminals via NFC (Near Field Communication technology). The upshot is that paying with cryptocurrency is streamlined, as no special debit card or chip is required to use the system.