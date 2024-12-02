Veea, CITCON to integrate Alipay and WeChat Pay for US retailers

Consumers on the Veea mobile application will be able to locate which nearby merchants accept Alipay and WeChat Pay.

Enabled through the VeeaConnect mobile app or VeeaPOS, VeeaPay allows merchants to process payments while having access to reporting and analytics tools. For small merchants that require a full-featured, omnichannel point of sale solution, VeeaPOS offers an integrated POS platform.

From January to October 2017, government statistics showed that China was the world’s largest mobile payments market, with transactions reaching CNH 81 trillion (USD 12.8 trillion) compared to USD 49.3 billion USD in the US, according to the press release.