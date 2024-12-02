VASCO becomes OneSpan, launches Trusted Identity platform

VASCO is a global provider of digital solutions including identity, security and business productivity, with more than 10,000 customers in 100 countries in financial, enterprise, government, health care and other segments. The company also announced it is changing its name to OneSpan to reflect the significance of this shift in its strategy and solution offering.

The OneSpan Trusted Identity (TID) platform brings together the OneSpan’s portfolio of security technologies to enable real-time fraud detection for banks and enterprises through a cloud-based, open-architecture platform that uses real-time fraud analytics, multifactor authentication, mobile application security and orchestration of all of the available services.

TID’s API-based approach integrates OneSpan-provided, third party and customer-developed tools to manage risk and reduce fraud and meet strict regulatory compliance.

The newest solution available on TID is Intelligent Adaptive Authentication. This solution reviews data from user behaviour, devices, mobile applications and real-time transactions, then uses artificial intelligence with machine learning plus pre-configured and customizable rule sets to analyze and score that data.