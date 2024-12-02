Vantiv teams up with CardFlight

SwipeSimple is a mobile payment acceptance platform that includes an EMV-enabled mobile chip card reader, a mobile application for iOS and Android, and a back office reporting portal for business owners to take payments and manage their business. The solution will be co-branded for Vantiv and available through Vantivs Independent Sales Organization (ISO) and Financial Institution Merchant Solutions channels.

CardFlight was one of first mobile payments providers to deploy EMV solutions in the United States, receiving their first approvals prior to the October 1, 2015 Liability Shift. Over 80% of their merchants are enabled to accept EMV chip card payments.