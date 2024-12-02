Vantiv selected by US Postal Service for payment solutions

Vantiv’s processing services will support the functionality required for the large volume of retail visits to Postal Service locations nationwide as well as those to usps.com.

The agreement includes a full suite of payment solutions, including Vantiv’s risk and data security solutions designed to help protect customers’ sensitive data and deter the use of fraudulent credit cards. Vantiv’s encryption and tokenization technology helps protect customer data at the point of entry as well as data held for use in reconciliation, chargeback processing and other functions such as recurring payments.

Vantiv (formerly Fifth Third Processing Solutions) was founded in 1971. Vantiv’s product suite includes ATM terminal driving and monitoring, ATM and debit card transaction authorization and processing, credit issuing and processing services, national and regional gateway services, ancillary services including fraud detection, card production and other consultative services.