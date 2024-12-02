Vantiv, PPRO Group partnership for US merchants reach overseas via new APMs

Via the partnership, Vantiv’s customers will be able to offer non-card payment methods – including direct debit, bank transfers, cash-based e-payments, and e-wallets – to international consumers through a single integration and customer service experience for both domestic and international payments processing.

In addition to existing credit and debit cards offerings, Vantiv’s merchants will be able to add preferred local payment methods to reach new customers in Europe and Asia, maximize sales, accelerate go-to-market, and reduce costs.

The data from these international alternative payment methods will be combined with the business-impacting analytics and reporting capabilities of Vantiv iQ for ecommerce to provide merchants with comprehensive information and a global view of all their transactions.

