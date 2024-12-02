Vantiv powers Apple Pay on the web

The news comes in the light of Apple’s recent announcement that it will allow ecommerce websites to offer checkout in a single touch for customers shopping in Safari on iPhone, iPad and Mac. Along with its announcement of Apple Pay on the web, Vantiv also unveiled the launch of the Vantiv Mobile Accelerator Program for Apple Pay. The project is a fast-track program aimed at helping merchants and Independent Software Venders (ISVs) already processing with Vantiv to quickly adopt Apple Pay solutions.

Additional offerings related to Apple Pay include the Vantiv O.N.E. Apple Developer Community, part of TechTribe and Vantiv eProtect which is an enhanced integration path for Apple Pay on the web that leverages Vantiv’s eProtect tokenization service to simplify integrations, help merchants reduce PCI scope and help simplify the development of OmniCommerce solutions.