Vantiv, Payment Logistics team up to enable EMV payment processing solutions for ASI

This strategic partnership provides ASI and their resellers with fully certified EMV payment processing solutions in ASIs Restaurant Manager Version 19.1 software combined with the RM Gateway and either a Payment Logistics or Vantiv Integrated Payments merchant account.

ASIs Restaurant Manager EMV payment solution provides restaurant customers with the capability to swipe a magnetic stripe, dip a chip enabled payments card or tap a Near Field Communications (NFC) enabled card or device (like a smart phone) using Apple Pay, Android Pay and other mobile wallets.

ASI focuses exclusively on providing open architecture Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions to the food service industry. ASI sells its POS solutions in the US and Canada as well as in other international markets including Mexico, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East and European countries.