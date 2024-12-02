Vantiv partners AT&T on m-payments

Vantiv Mobile Accept from AT&T is a mobile app that uses a card reader to allow businesses to swipe credit, debit or prepaid cards for processing on a smartphone or tablet.

Vantiv Mobile Checkout from AT&T is a tablet-based, cloud-connected payment solution that allows businesses to process payments, and access their business data from anywhere. It includes an optional cash drawer, countertop receipt printer, tablet stand and encrypted card reader.

In recent news, Vantiv and Microsoft have entered an agreement to deliver a range of solutions for mobile POS and cloud-connected payments.