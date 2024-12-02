Vantiv launches OnDemand Payments for merchants

OnDemand Payments is a suite of security, reporting and analytics, compliance, and implementation solutions that delivers a single dashboard view of customers and payments across all payment channels.

According to a 2017 study published by Harvard Business Review, shoppers who engage with retailers across multiple touchpoints are driving boosts in conversion rates – both online and offline – as they become increasingly reliant on more than one channel to aid in their purchasing decisions. The studys results found retailers need to adopt a bevy of omnichannel tools in order to capture a lift in sales and attract a larger audience.

Vantiv OnDemand Payments also includes standard-defining features, including OmniToken (which adds a universal layer of data security that follows customers wherever they go), Prime Routing (which optimises cost of payments acceptance) and Vantiv iQ (which brings payments intelligence together through reporting and analytics).

Vantiv OnDemand Payments provides application programming interfaces (APIs) that helps merchants integrate emerging payments technologies, including digital wallets like Android Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and others, allowing them to adapt to changing consumer behaviour. By using OnDemand Payments, merchants no longer need to use multiple processors for products and services in card-present and card-not-present environments.