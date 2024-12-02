Vantiv launches cloud-based API for real time payments processing

According to the company, the product is designed to provide real time payments processing and provides data protection via encryption and tokenization technologies.

Vantiv maintains an open channel model with an open technology platform that allows software providers and developers to have access to faster payments technology. Merchants can integrate the solution through an API to benefit from higher flexibility and more secured transactions.

The payment integration tool offers a point-to-point encryption protocol and tokenization through the checkout experience. Furthermore, triPOS Cloud runs entirely on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform and can be accessed anytime on any device with an internet connection.