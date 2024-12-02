Vantiv completes Worldpay acquisition

The combined company, named Worldpay Inc., is now set to process more than 40 billion transactions annually through more than 300 payment types across 146 countries and 126 currencies, according to the press release.

Worldpay class A common stock will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WP and on the London Stock Exchange via a secondary standard listing under the symbol WPY.

The proposed combination of the two companies was announced on August 2017.

